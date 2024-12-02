Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 247,328 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

