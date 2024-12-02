Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 194,215 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2,975.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.16% of RPM International worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,017.22. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,549. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $138.78 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

