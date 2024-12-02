C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

CCCC stock remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 358,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,483. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.45% and a negative net margin of 313.35%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Stephens began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,880,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,865 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,677,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 830,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,319,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

