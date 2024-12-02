Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $244.96

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $190.04 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

