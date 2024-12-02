BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 50.3% in November

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 116,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.