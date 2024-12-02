Biglari Sardar Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Biglari Sardar bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 61,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Wynn Resorts comprises 12.5% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

