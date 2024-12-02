Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $18.42 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $15,047,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.99. The stock has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

