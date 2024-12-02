Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1,805.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,506 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $74,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,165,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

