Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIXP opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF alerts:

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (SIXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.