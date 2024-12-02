Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,047 India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INQQ. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INQQ opened at $16.62 on Monday. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

