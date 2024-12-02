Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

TRGP opened at $204.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.48.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.