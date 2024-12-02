Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 12,243.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,739,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $886.81 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $773.01 and a 200 day moving average of $700.75. The firm has a market cap of $379.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.