Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,762 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $46,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

