Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.