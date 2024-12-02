Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,780,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 4.3% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,685,549 shares of company stock valued at $114,953,194 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

