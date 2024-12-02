Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Checkpoint Capital L.P.

Checkpoint Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,178 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up 7.2% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,925,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $11.06 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 624.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

