Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 432.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,259,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,078,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 67.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

