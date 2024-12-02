Atreides Management LP Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atreides Management LP cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 664,763 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 2.6% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.19% of SEA worth $101,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SEA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $113.80 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

