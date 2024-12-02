Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 111,520 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.32% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

