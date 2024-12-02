Atom Investors LP Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 193.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $522.51 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.71. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

