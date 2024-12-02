Atlas Wealth LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.5% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,496,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after buying an additional 232,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

