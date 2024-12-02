Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

AMGN opened at $282.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.16. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

