Athos Capital Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Enstar Group makes up 0.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enstar Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $324.70 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $262.54 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

