Athos Capital Ltd Acquires 5,742 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor comprises 2.1% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.28% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $34,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of VSTO opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

