AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.62 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

