Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 2,536,220 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536,220 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up 0.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $4,340,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,157,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after buying an additional 1,649,411 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 128.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Kanzhun Trading Up 7.3 %

Kanzhun stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.