Ascent Group LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 275.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

