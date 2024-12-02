Ascent Group LLC Purchases 122,387 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 208.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 139,268 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,899,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MEAR opened at $50.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.