Ascent Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $566.44 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

