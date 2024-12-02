Arvin Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,226 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 2.1% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $85.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

