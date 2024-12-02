Arrowroot Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.