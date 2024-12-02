Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 432,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 293,238 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.97 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

