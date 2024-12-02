Analyzing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -54.45% -47.68% Passage Bio N/A -72.53% -52.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Passage Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.65) -0.65 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.17) -0.97

Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.09%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 585.84%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient. It also develops CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.