Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

