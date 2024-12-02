Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD opened at C$81.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$71.31 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.73.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

