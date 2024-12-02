Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.3 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,265. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

