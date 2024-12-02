AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $182.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.01 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

