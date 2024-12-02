75,682 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

