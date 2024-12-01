Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,461 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

