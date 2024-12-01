Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

