Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

