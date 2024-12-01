VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,803. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $77.61 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $666.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.