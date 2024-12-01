Valley Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valley Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

