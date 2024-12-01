UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,908,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,780 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $160,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

