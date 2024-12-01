UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $214,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of State Street by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

