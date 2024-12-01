UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $164.33 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Illumina worth $164,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,579 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Illumina by 151.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 294,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

ILMN stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

