True Wealth Design LLC Invests $59,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.