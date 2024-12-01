True Wealth Design LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1,936.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

