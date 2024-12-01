Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ NVDS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 499,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $187.15.

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

