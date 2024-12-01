Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 33,125.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 561.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,982 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,226,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.80 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.